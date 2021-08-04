Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,891.75 ($24.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,732.50 ($22.64) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,915.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.