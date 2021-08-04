Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,452 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 137,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.