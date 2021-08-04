Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,594,000 after acquiring an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,314,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,353,000 after acquiring an additional 617,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. 159,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

