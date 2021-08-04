Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.48. 189,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

