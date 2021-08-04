Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

