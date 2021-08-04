Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,713.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

