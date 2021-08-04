Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

