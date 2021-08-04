Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.86.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,291. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.