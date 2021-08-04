Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Volume Hits $4.14 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $154.48 million and $4.14 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

