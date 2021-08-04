Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Trimble also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00. Trimble has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.