Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,416. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28.

