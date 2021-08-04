Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Allstate by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 357,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,104. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

