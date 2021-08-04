Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after buying an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

