Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $$54.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

