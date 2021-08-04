Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,554. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.