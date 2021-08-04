Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $1.94 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 103,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

