Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. 3,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,836. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81.

