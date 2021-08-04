Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 3,931 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

