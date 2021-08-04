Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,429 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,971. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.98.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.