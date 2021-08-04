Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Whirlpool by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Whirlpool by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,319. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

