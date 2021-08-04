Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.16. 498,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

