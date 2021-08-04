Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

