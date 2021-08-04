Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 67,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,991. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43.

