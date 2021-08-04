Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

VPU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 26,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

