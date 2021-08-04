Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 368,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

