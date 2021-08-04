Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS.

TGI stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 24,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

