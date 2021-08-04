Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.01. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

