TROY (TROY) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, TROY has traded down 6% against the dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00142495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,680.33 or 0.99677819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00845728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

