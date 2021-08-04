TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $577,725.02 and approximately $21,922.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

