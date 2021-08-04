TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209,293.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $10.54 million and $209,293.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

