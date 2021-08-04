Truefg LLC Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH remained flat at $$270.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

