Truefg LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 18,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,671. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.