Truefg LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 18,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,671. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81.

