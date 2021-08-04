Truefg LLC Invests $8.92 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,009,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,336. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.