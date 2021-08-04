Truefg LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 2,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.19.

