Truefg LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truefg LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

