Truist Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,543. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 141.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $440,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 19.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 72.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

