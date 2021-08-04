Truist Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 8,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

