Truist Securiti Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

