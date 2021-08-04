Truist Securiti Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

EHC stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

