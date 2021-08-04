Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

VSEC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $600.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

