Truist Securiti Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $535,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

