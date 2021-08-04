Truist Securiti Weighs in on KnowBe4, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for KnowBe4 in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.