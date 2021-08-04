Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
NASDAQ MRCY traded down $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
