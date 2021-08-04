Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

