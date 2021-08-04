Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 44,385 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

