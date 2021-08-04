Trust Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,722.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

