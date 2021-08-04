Trust Investment Advisors Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 19,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

