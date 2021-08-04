Trust Wallet Token (TWT) One Day Volume Hits $35.96 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $119.17 million and $35.96 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00143985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,284.36 or 0.99773548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00846401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.