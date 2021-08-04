TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

