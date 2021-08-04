TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.51 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,023. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

